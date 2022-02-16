I love to argue politics and our country was formed by it.
Political argument has always contained hyperbole, but it never was the main thrust of the argument. We could depend on the influencers of the past to use facts and the power of persuasion to convince us to see it their way. Not anymore and I’m sick of it.
Let’s use John McClaughry’s short essay in the Feb. 11 Herald. He asserts we are about to be presented another carbon tax. He doesn’t ever show particular language in the bill to that end. For the record, I’m against a carbon tax for one of the reasons he uses. The inherent regressive nature of the tax and add to that, studies show it doesn’t accomplish its goals.
Mr. McClaughry doesn’t argue against specifics of the bill; he uses the bogeyman phrases written to separate us. In a baker's dozen or so paragraphs, we are bombarded by those phrases that Roger Ailes and Lee Atwater would be proud of: “state mandate,” “the left noisily blaming,” “the unaccountable Public Utilities Commission," … unaccountable? … will secretly tax and “arrogantly” foist a carbon tax at us.
I am sick of it!
If Mr. McClaughry would reasonably argue his point rather than throw hot-button catch phrases designed for disunion, he might have me on his side. I immediately think less of his argument when he tries to divide rather than unite us.
Bob Richards
Fair Haven
