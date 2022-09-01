In an effort to assist emotionally woke people, these are the instructions for future minor handcuff "triggers." Buy all the handcuffs. Nail one set to the walls of the City Hall for all to see with the epithet, "This was never allowed in Vermont, and never will be."

Distribute the other handcuffs to each school in the vicinity and declare, "This is why America is great, and always will be; because these are no longer used nor tolerated."

