In an effort to assist emotionally woke people, these are the instructions for future minor handcuff "triggers." Buy all the handcuffs. Nail one set to the walls of the City Hall for all to see with the epithet, "This was never allowed in Vermont, and never will be."
Distribute the other handcuffs to each school in the vicinity and declare, "This is why America is great, and always will be; because these are no longer used nor tolerated."
Have the NAACP explain to the students that right from the United States' formal inception (the Treaty of Paris, 1787), individual freedom for everyone was its goal and, after terrible sacrifice and suffering, its glorious achievement. Point out to the children that, although slavery had existed all over the world for thousands of years (and still does in Black Africa, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, etc.), the moral majority of the United States formally and legally eradicated this evil in our country in a mere 77 years: a miraculous accomplishment. Detail for the students how and why "their" Constitution "immediately" forbade the importation of slaves after 20 years; how, in 1794 (the Slave Trade Act of 1794), it was illegal for any American ship to transport slaves "anywhere" in the world; how, in 1787, slavery was forbidden in the Northwest Territory (which would eventually be five new states); and how hundreds of thousands of Americans died to ensure individual freedom and liberty for "all."
So, because "extremely empathetic" people hyperventilated over fake shackles that relatively few individuals saw and about which even fewer cared, they missed an important chance to educate our youth on the blessings and achievements of our national heritage.
The "silver lining" was sacrificed on the woke altar of worthless group-speak.
