For over 20 years, kids and kids at heart enjoyed having a destination skatepark in Rutland. Formerly known as Zero Gravity and more recently Flipside, the thousands of square feet of ever-changing ramps and rails gave people something to do, and a safe place to go each summer. Of course, it was not without its drawbacks.

So it seemed reasonable during COVID, the Rutland Rec Department decided to give away all the ramps in favor of breaking ground on a state-of-the-art concrete park. They said they had no doubt COVID grant money would foot most of the bill.

