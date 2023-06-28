For over 20 years, kids and kids at heart enjoyed having a destination skatepark in Rutland. Formerly known as Zero Gravity and more recently Flipside, the thousands of square feet of ever-changing ramps and rails gave people something to do, and a safe place to go each summer. Of course, it was not without its drawbacks.
So it seemed reasonable during COVID, the Rutland Rec Department decided to give away all the ramps in favor of breaking ground on a state-of-the-art concrete park. They said they had no doubt COVID grant money would foot most of the bill.
Well, the pandemic is over, the ramps are gone, and Rutland is still without a skatepark. The Rec Department has made no discernible progress on the skatepark and my personal attempts to help fundraise and plan have gone unanswered. When I do catch someone in public and ask, “Where’s the skatepark?” I always receive the same answer. “It’s on the list.”
For a city that has enacted an entire marketing campaign around being a hub for outdoor recreation, it is not just disappointing, but embarrassing that the powers-that-be show no interest in fulfilling their promises to build a concrete park.
A skatepark is an asset to any community. It is part playground, part training facility, part social club and most importantly, fun for all ages. It is not just for skateboarders but bikes, in-line skates and scooters, too. Visit any town or city with a quality skatepark and you’ll see it receiving constant use, while the surrounding ball fields and green spaces sit empty 90% of the time.
I hope this letter serves as a reminder to the Rec Department and helps prioritize this oh-so-important project for the good of the entire community.