When King Herod heard that a baby had been born who would become the “King of the Jews,” he became enraged and ordered that all male children 2 years old or younger living in Bethlehem and the surrounding area, be put to death. We do not know how many innocent young boys died. We hear numbers ranging from a couple of dozen to about 100,000. Whatever the number was, the outrage was immense. Church and secular history record this ruthless act as “the slaughter of the innocents.”
When Hitler had over 6 million Jews killed, history records him as a “monster.”
In America, the “civilized nation,” nearly 1 million innocent children lose their lives to abortion clinics annually. Tens of millions of innocent babies have been killed since abortion was made legal by Roe v. Wade in 1973, 49 years of killing a million babies per year.
During a late-term abortion, the baby’s arms, legs, torso and head are pulled off and removed piece by piece. The mother is under anesthesia, but the baby is not so fortunate. It is able to feel the pain of having its limbs squeezed, twisted and pulled off one by one. In what can only be described as sadistic enjoyment, the head is left until last when it is crushed like an egg. One can only imagine in horror at what point the poor baby dies from shock and no longer feels the excruciating pain. If someone were to treat an animal this way, they would be put in prison.
The Legislature said it hoped to "enshrine" the right to abortion. Think about that word you chose to use. To enshrine means to preserve or cherish as sacred. Life is a gift from God. Human life is sacred and is to be cherished and preserved. How can one then say we should enshrine the murder of innocent beings that cannot speak on their own behalf? I ask you, “who is the real monster?”
Morris Holt
Williamstown
