Florida has just mandated that middle school educators in that state must instruct their students that African Americans received a "personal benefit" from slavery. This "personal benefit" was learning a trade.
Where are the hearts and minds of the legislators who are promoting such regulations? Not only is this incorrect on so many levels, but it is also another example of the oppression, discrimination and dangers of disinformation. Voters need to remain aware and informed. Elections have consequences at every level. Seek the truth always.