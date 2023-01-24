I'm all in favor of the Rutland City infrastructure bond issues. But could someone please tell me why the street department can't figure out how to slope the pavement on the west side of South Main Street across from Cumberland Farms so that when it rains, the water goes into the storm drain that is right there, instead of collecting into a large puddle near the drain? This condition has existed for years. When the puddle is there, the cars going by spray the water, drenching the pedestrians on the sidewalk. In fact, that is how the water gets drained from the puddle, the cars splash it over onto the sidewalk instead of it going into the storm drain that is literally right there.
David Searles
