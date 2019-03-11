In the short time since moving to Danby, Vermont, I was thrilled to learn that there was a small college with an attractive campus nearby with a hospitable policy toward the community at-large. From my experience, such institutions provide the bedrock for cultural and intellectual opportunities in its host towns and villages.
Green Mountain College, aside from these attributes, gleans its student body from across the nation, with much of its student body majoring in environmental studies.
A couple of months ago, I was saddened to learn that this college, with a 180-year history, indeed, one of the oldest in the U.S., is shutting its doors. This past week I attended the stakeholders meeting on campus open to the public in Poultney, a community that melds endearingly to Green Mountain.
As I listened to well-intentioned citizens, college administrators and government officials offering viable suggestions regarding what to do with the campus buildings, although the college doesn't officially close its doors until June 30, it was already a sad postmortem to an institution dedicated to a healthy and socially conscious world. Furthermore, its demise will severely impact a local community that depends economically on its students and staff.
During my brief interaction with college President Bob Allen, I learned that here in the U.S., the fate of small colleges like Green Mountain is not an isolated circumstance. He told me that the closing of small colleges has become “... an epidemic.”
This is a sorry state of affairs. It is a phenomenon that is sadly off our radar.
Russ Layne
Danby
