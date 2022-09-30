In a vicious personal attack on Gov. Phil Scott, Rama Schneider accuses the governor of lacking "common decency" just because he wasn't vehement enough in criticizing the relocation of illegal immigrants to Massachusetts.

Schneider refers to the relocation as "human and child trafficking" which, of course, means forced prostitution in common speech — a deliberate and hateful smear.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.