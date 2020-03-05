In his 1944 State of the Union address, Democratic president Franklin Delano Roosevelt proposed a Second Bill of Rights. WWII was raging, and it clearly took precedence. FDR died before the end of the war, and FDR’s vision sank into the muck of the Cold War, the arms race and all the trials and tribulations engendered by the machinations of a dominant military-industrial complex. Like tens of millions of us, Haviland Smith served our country to address those challenges, and like the rest of us, he assumed the Democratic Party remained the party of FDR.
Thus, his criticism of Bernie Sanders (“Sanders the Democrat?” Feb. 29-March 1) misreads the situation. Bernie Sanders is bringing the not-progressive agenda into, but the Democratic agenda back, to the Democratic Party:
The right to a useful and remunerative job in the industries or shops or farms or mines of the nation;
The right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation;
The right of every farmer to raise and sell his products at a return which will give him and his family a decent living;
The right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies at home or abroad;
The right of every family to a decent home;
The right to adequate medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health;
The right to adequate protection from the economic fears of old age, sickness, accident and unemployment;
The right to a good education.
Starting with the Carter years, every one of these goals was greatly diluted or abandoned. If the Democratic Party continues to view Bernie Sanders as a threat to the institution rather than the latest bearer of the torch, then we, Democrats, are in trouble.
Chuck Gregory
Springfield
