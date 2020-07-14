A recent Herald article describes the old-time medicine show of "the mountebank, the charlatan, and the snake-oil salesman" and the foolishness of gullible cure-seeking believers seduced by scurrilous pitchmen and their henchmen, as phenomena of the past, having gone "the way of the lamplighter and the buggy whip."
Not so. The show has merely moved uptown, pitching its quackery and humbuggery from a tony address on Pennsylvania Avenue, D.C.
Kate Taylor
Clarendon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.