Stop the failed social experiment on America.
In the 1980s, Art Laffer drew a curve on a board and said, "people behave like this." The truth is, people don't behave like Art Laffer has proposed; that is, more tax cuts lead to more capital investment which leads to 'greater' economic activity. The "supply-side" economic social experiment has never been proven to work. The only reason pseudo-economists, politicians and others keep foisting the failed "supply-side" economic social experiment on the American populace is the rich get richer, the poor get poorer.
