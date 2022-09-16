The editorial about the ongoing crisis in hospital budgets had it right stating "While we feel the need to health care reform would be the ideal answer, no such reset is anywhere near our reach. So in the meantime, we want all parties making decisions about budgets to be thinking of everyday Vermonters first. To cut into their wallets would be a grave — and inexcusable — solution.”
Unfortunately, that inexcusable solution is the only one possible under the current system, which cuts deeper into our wallets each year, making people work two or three jobs to barely stay afloat. We are forced to cough up ever more money through our fees, premiums and taxes, while the powers-that-be tout the fact they have prevented it from being even more outlandish. To them, the millions in salaries of health care’s top strata is hardly germane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.