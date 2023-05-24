On the VSC issue of digital libraries, anyone with any integrity who was involved in the decision should resign. Jeb Spaulding was correct as to what should happen.
On the issue of housing, it seems as if a lot of churches are (and will be) vacant. A temporary fix?
On the state budget each year, Vermont attempts to solve many problems instead of focusing on one or two priorities. Actually, the university issue is an example of this. Instead of a robust Castleton University and the chance of saving money by closing Lyndon and Johnson, it looks as if we try to keep all three schools — even though the northern students could attend Castleton. For those who say it is unfair, I don't think it is unfair that students from all over Vermont (and other states and countries) now attend Castleton and UVM. I don't hear anyone complaining about distance. Yes, some jobs would be lost, but please don't argue that northern students would have no place to go for their education.
