Soccer season has ended for Vermont high schools and here's a few statistics.
Girls -- All four divisions were repeat winners from a year ago: D1-CVU; D2-Milton; D3-Thetford; D4-Arlington. D1-CVU are undefeated their past two seasons; they also have won the last seven out of eight years; they won their 18th state championship; D1 girls soccer didn't start until 1981; CVU girls have won almost 50 percent of D1 championships. D2-Milton won their 16th state championship. D3-Thetford won their third championship. D4-Arlington won their sixth D4 championship, to go along with two in D3.
Boys -- D1-CVU boys won their 18th state championship. D2-Harwood won their sixth championship. D3-Stowe won their 11th championship and their last seven in a row. D4-Arlington won their first D4 championship, to go along with seven in D3.
CVU high school has won 36 soccer state championships playing the toughest schedule in the state. That, to me, is very impressive and that's why they are referred to as "soccer central." A couple years back, a writer questioned my calling them soccer central, and I wrote a reply which this paper never published. It stated that the saying wasn't started by myself, but by many opposing coaches and various sportswriters thru the years.
This paper, in the past couple years, has been running power rankings in various sports, similar to the Burlington Free Press which has been doing it longer. Even the Herald's sportswriters understand rankings are by strength of schedule and the caliber of teams you play.
Don Lloyd
Springfield
