The 16th annual Soup Bowls for Hunger will be held Thursday, March 24, at Rutland High School. This year because of COVID restrictions, the event will be a drive-thru version. All proceeds will be donated to area food shelves.
Tickets are $20, which includes a 24 oz. container of soup, roll, dessert and a hand-crafted soup bowl. Raffle tickets are $1 this year; the basket raffle includes a Peter Huntoon print. All soup and raffle tickets can only be purchased online at soupbowlsrutland.org from March 7 through 22.
Soup Bowls for Hunger is coordinated by members of the Gamma Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, an international society for women educators whose mission is to promote the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Providing key support are several RHS student organizations, including Key Club, Student Senate, Art Club, Environmental Club, Club Giving and Pottery students.
This event is truly an inter-generational community effort. Donations of soups, desserts and rolls come from many local restaurants, including the Dollhouse of Stafford Technical Center. For questions about the event, please contact Karen Nawn-Fahey via email at knawnfahey@gmail.com or by phone at 802-989-3081.
Paula Townsend
Rutland
