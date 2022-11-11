I have a slight bone to pick about the way Jay Greene cites and characterizes his or her sources as published Nov. 10 in a letter to the editor. I do commend him or her for giving the citations, but not the way they were given.
Citing Russell, et al, 2018, for example, is appropriate in an article with a list of references attached, but not for the readership of a local newspaper. I did manage to find it (I know a few tricks), by the way, and it does not present “scientific evidence” on “gender affirming medical care,” but instead on the use of “chosen name” versus given “first name.”
