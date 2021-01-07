I only use the public handicapped doors when both hands are full, or when I had surgery and wasn't able to use heavy, manual doors for a time. Otherwise, it's manual doors only. "Why is this?" the average person might ask. The answer is because I'm not lazy like the average able-bodied folk.
Now, are you using the handicapped doors to disrespect people with physical challenges — or did you just not realize it? If you're just doing this to disrespect those who are physically challenged, it ain't cute. It's not too late to make a resolution.
Todd Mitchell
Clarendon
