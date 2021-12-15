Jonathon Spiro was the perfect president to lead Castleton University through the dual challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the proposed merger of Castleton with its northern brethren. He was and still is completely committed to the university’s success, to its students, its faculty, its staff, and to its role in the larger Rutland County community. He balanced the school’s books, he boosted campus morale, he fought tenaciously for maintaining Castleton’s brand and he did it all with an unfailing sense of humor.
While we regret his earlier-than-planned departure from the presidency, and while we continue to believe, as Jonathon did, that the proposed merger of the Vermont State Colleges is not in Castleton University’s best interests, we nonetheless are grateful for all he accomplished in his tenure as the school’s president. We wish him and his family all the best.
Joe Kraus, Rutland; David Allaire, Rutland Mayor; Fred Bagley, Mendon; Steve Costello, Green Mountain Power; Dick Courcelle, Rutland Mental Health Services; Mark Foley, Rutland; Lyle Jepson, CEDRR; Amy Laramie, Powdr Corp.; Rutland County senators, Brian Collamore, Cheryl Hooker, Josh Terenzini; Rutland County Representatives, Bill Canfield, Larry Cupoli, Peter Fagan, James Harrison, Stephanie Jerome, Patti McCoy, Mary Howard, Will Notte, Art Peterson, Butch Shaw, Linda Joy Sullivan.
