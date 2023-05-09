I am deeply saddened to read news about the advancement of legalized sports gambling apps in our Vermont Legislature.
While I won't comment on the morality of our legislators giving gambling their seal of approval, I think it's important to recognize the damaging economic effects this will have.
While our legislators parrot the gambling company's rosy picture of 20% of revenue being collected by our state as taxes, we have to remember this means 80% of our citizen's expenditures on gambling will be exported out of our state into the pockets of these company owners. DraftKings is a publicly traded company so we can see who they are primarily owned by: more than 50% of its shares are owned by international investment houses. So, we will be seeing 80% of Vermonters' gambling expenditures directly pumped into the pockets of wealthy investors around the world. Obviously, DraftKings has told our legislators that exporting all of this cash from working class Vermonters' pockets will somehow be really great for us, and our legislators believe it.
These gambling services have gone far beyond betting at the horse track. They use the tools developed to keep us addicted to social media to make gambling much more addictive. Algorithms can detect if a user is getting frustrated with losses and about to quit, so they will incentivize continual gambling with free bets. Algorithms determine a gambler's preference for big bets versus betting 10¢ on if the next pitch will be a ball or strike.
They have hijacked our psychology to maximize their revenue and maximize the total quantity of cash the working class of Vermont will pay out to wealthy shareholders in New York City, Hong Kong and London.
I ask our legislators to prioritize Vermonters over hedge fund owners, please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.