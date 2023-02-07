Vermont media needs to do a better job of shining light on the brawl in Alburgh on the gym floor, after a middle school basketball game. Where was the mention that most of the brawlers were the adults? Where was the mention that even a few middle school players joined the melee? Mostly, there was only a mention that a man died as a result of being involved in a brawl.

There is much more at stake here.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.