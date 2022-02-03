How refreshing after the Chiefs' loss to the Bengals to see players in red Kansas City uniforms go up and shake hands with members of the team that had just beaten them in what had to be a heartbreaker. No berating the referees for a "fixed game." No whining about "stop the steal." Just a simple handshake after a thriller of a game.
Too bad a certain losing politician could not have done the same thing after the last election that was decided by an 88-75 score. Hand-shaking Kansas City players were Americans in the best American tradition of fair play. Our losing former president? You decide.
Phil Stephan
Clarendon
