No one should have to live in their home in fear. No one should have to leave their home in fear. Home is a physical space, but it also should be the place where we go for respite and shelter, to replenish ourselves from the onslaught of life in the outside world.
Tabitha Moore, of Wallingford, is one of the most prominent victims of harassment and threat based on her outspokenness and race. But she is not alone. Kiah Morris, of Bennington, suffered similar harassment and threat not too long ago. They are the pioneers in the fight against racism in Vermont. We should stand up with them against the vitriol that continues to permeate our communities, our state and most of all our country.
Alis Headlam
Rutland
