This is a response in part to Mr. Lindberg’s commentary appearing in the Herald Jan. 14 editorial page.
Mr. Lindberg is correct in citing, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
He unfortunately infers private enterprise (newspapers, social media, radio, television, et al) is under the same obligation as presented in the First Amendment to honor free speech. It is not. The Amendment does not read “Congress and free enterprise shall make no law …” Only Congress is mentioned. Therefore, only government is prohibited from denying free speech.
Free enterprise is allowed to accept or reject one’s personal comments even when claimed to be free speech. Acceptance or rejection is based on the fact the person is making an offer to say this or that and the enterprise (social media, newspaper, radio, television, et al) is given the legal right to either accept or reject it.
Free speech, as understood in the newspaper business, is out on the street corner, not within its pages. And for the same reason, any media is free to either accept your offer to say this or that or to reject it in part or in whole. And they are under no obligation to say why. Simply, the reply usually is, “it does not meet our standards of acceptance.”
In conclusion, only government is obligated to honor and allow free speech. Private enterprise can do what is deemed necessary to accept or reject what is being said.
Russell Lennon
Rutland
