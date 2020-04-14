I’ve been listening to some of Gov. Scott’s press conferences on COVID-19. They include clear and comprehensive information from various knowledgeable state authorities about what matters to the public. Questions from citizens and the media are handled respectfully and efficiently. These conferences are factual, helpful, nonconfrontational and non-political. They provide residents with what they want and need to know.
They’re in sharp contrast to those staged by Mr. Trump, which provide dangerous inaccuracies and political hype given in a defensive, confrontational atmosphere.
The governor’s press conferences are worth listening to; Mr. Trump’s are not.
Susan Crowther
Rutland
