Americans should acknowledge that the Declaration of Independence starts with a lie, that found its way into the Constitution: Despite its assertion, at that time, men were not born equal. White men were equal; Black slaves counted (per the later Constitution) as two-thirds a person, only for the purpose of the census. Women did not count, except, again, in the census.
Our ancestors amended the Constitution, following a civil war (and is it an accident that the amendment allowing women the vote followed World War II?) to expand the principle of equality among men and, then, women.
There has been intense resistance to that expansion. The Jim Crow era marked its greatest success. Persons of color have been most frequently the bloody victims of that resistance (and this violence continues to the present day). Some 50,000 African Americans were murdered under Reconstruction, by vigilantes in the South. Following the end of federal oversight, the southern states quickly enacted the laws necessary for the Jim Crow era (often with violence: cf. Wilmington, 1898), supported, to its enduring shame, by the Supreme Court (Plessy v. Ferguson).
The forces of resistance were reinvigorated by the election of Barack Obama (coincidentally, at the sesquicentennial of the Civil War) and inflamed by the election of Donald Trump, who espoused the rhetoric and perspective of George Wallace and his ilk.
The question before us is whether we wish to uphold the ideal that "all men are created equal" (and deserving equal justice) or to revert to the belief of the Confederacy that not all men are human. And, in a new development, that women also are unequal.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
