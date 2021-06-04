There is a seriously erroneous notion that, if you deflect a problem to the back, it won’t exist anymore.
Late last week, the mayor decided, after meeting with officials, to close the Quality Inn. That left 40 state-sponsored voucher residents until Tuesday to be relocated. Now, they’re at the Holiday Inn. Let’s ruin another hotel.
The issue is this: Instead of continuing the free-room system Vermont loves to dish out, how about getting these folks to work? There are currently hundreds of jobs available and even more added each day. Stop giving “free money” to folks who would rather sleep all day after another drug or alcohol binge that we taxpayers provide, than work an 8-hour shift. Stop the unemployment benefits and literally smarten up. Stop using COVID as a crutch.
Nick Searles
Rutland
