The FY2020 budget just passed by the Vermont House of Representatives includes spending increases to cover such worthy things as electric vehicles. Perhaps the most worthy was the increase to the state's reserve account. 'Cause it looks like rain.
But one thing stands out as a sign of trouble that should cause concern. That is a provision to give Vermont state colleges an additional $3 million to avoid tuition increases. Here is why: rising costs, declining revenues resulting from declining enrollments, or both.
This is just more bad news, making the case for a market-oriented revamping of this system imperative. Vermont's colleges offer great value with what are below-market tuitions to in-state students. But they are in trouble if the Legislature has to step in to fund their operating expenses. If those tuitions do not cover cost, perhaps they should be increased.
But if these shortfalls exist because of declining enrollment, or if increases will lead to them, then they will instead accelerate the failure of the institution. You cannot increase price in the face of a weakening demand.
I am for preserving these colleges, and for this budget provision. It seems clear, however, that they require re-positioning, new investment and possible redistribution of program offerings. In this world, if you are not moving ahead, you are falling behind. Perhaps this redistribution should include Montpelier's favorite child, the University of Vermont.
Tyler Harwell
Perkinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.