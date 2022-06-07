I was very disappointed to see Gov. Scott vetoed the environmental bill that would have set aside a portion of our beautiful fields, hills and forests from development. Tell me, Governor, do you want to see "McMansions" dotting our lovely fields? Personally, I'm happy with more housing in our urban areas, especially more affordable housing. But it's our lovely, undeveloped fields and hills that make Vermont so special and so unlike Connecticut, for example.
Although I'm a committed Democrat, I have voted for you, Governor Scott, more than once. But I won't be voting for you the next time around. When push comes to shove, you're still of the mindset all development is "good development." No, Governor, it is not. I've lived all up and down the East Coast, and I can tell you from experience Vermont is very special and we should move heaven and Earth to keep it that way.
Strat Douthat
Plainfield
