I'm just wondering if the governor of Vermont has a plan in place for if and when the mob comes here to take down our statues? The erosion of law and order, the lack of respect for history, and the crazy idea to defund the police, amount to a very scary time in which anything can happen. It can happen here. The legislators in Montpelier and Governor Scott should be taking steps to be proactive and secure the safety of all statues in this state. Furthermore, the destruction of these protected properties, no matter what land they sit on, should result in mandatory, substantial prison time as to deter future vandalism.
Cristine Smith
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.