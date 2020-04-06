The list is long for essential workers — too long to list here. Know you are thought of every day by millions of people. There is really no appropriate way to thank you all. Without you all we would be in a much worse situation than we are now.
Medical supplies are depleted; docs and nurses are exhausted. Still they are doing their jobs to save us all. We honor all these men and women with our hearts and souls.
Truckers are essential to all of us. They deliver medical equipment, food and and basic needs we need to survive. Reopen the rest areas to truckers only. These men and women deserve good food, a place to safely rest and clean bathrooms. Truckers have been are and will be the heroes to keep everyone stocked with supplies.
Put up holiday lights so all can see you care. If not possible put a light in your window. Many, many thanks to all essential workers and volunteers. Stay safe. To all others, stay home, stay safe to help essential workers do their jobs. We are all in this together.
Sandra Wilder-Morris
Wallingford
