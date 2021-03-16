Great news! Looks like the Rutland Free Library will remain where it belongs — in the heart of Rutland, within walking distance of the public.
Many years ago, I served on the board of the library as the representative from Mendon. I was assigned the duty of overseeing the maintenance of the building, so I spent considerable time and effort researching its past and examining the structure. Briefly — consisting of iron corners and solid brick walls, it was built to last in the 19th century and much more. The large windows, evocative of Downton Abbey, were painted, but ultimately will need replacement. Air conditioning, thought to be impossibly expensive, was installed at reasonable cost resulting in hugs from the staff whenever I appeared in the summer.
Yes, it does need looking after but it belongs where it is. It is accessible to those who need it most, not a "short drive" away.
As an attorney, I kept quiet about the lack of a written lease with the owner, the City of Rutland. It's worked this long; leave it alone. I did examine the original trust agreement providing funds to the library, the hospital and Grace Congregational Church and worked to increase the funding from the trustee, a bank in Boston, successor to the original trustee. It needs to be watched.
Parking seems to be a recurring problem in print. Talk to your friends at the Grace Congregational Church nearby about availability.
I have fond memories of my time on the board — of "weeding," of working with other board members and with the outstanding director, Paula Baker.
Stay where you are.
John G. Aicher
Southold, New York
