This is a follow up on Ric Reardon's commentary in Wednesday, Oct. 27, Rutland Herald edition. It is in no way a criticism of the commentary. In fact, it brought me to tears.
We all anticipate the birth of a child. When there is an imperfection with that newborn, how do the parents react? They all should take a lesson from Deloris and John Smiel.
Yes, the school system and other agencies had a large part in Steve's development, but his parents and siblings were his base. The love he enjoyed from infancy and throughout his life led to his sincerity, kindness and honesty. He always greeted people with respect and the possibility of in some way helping them.
His passing leaves our community with a painful loss. But it also leaves us with gratitude for having known him.
Janet B. Wood
Rutland
