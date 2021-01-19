In reference to Mr. Rinebolt's letter of Jan. 15, why doesn't the Herald fact check letters prior to publication? While I did not fact check Mr. Rinebolt's letter in it's entirety, one item was very prominent. He mentions remembering Ms. Pelosi's $75,000 haircut when, in fact, there is no such thing as a simple internet search would reveal. There is, however, Mr. Trump's attempt to deduct from his taxes, $70,000 in hair care expenses. Perhaps, Mr. Rinebolt got confused?
Regardless, does not the Herald bear some responsibility to fact check letters to the editor? While the Letters to the Editor express opinions of the writer, should that include misstating of facts and repeating of falsehoods? By publishing the falsehoods and factually incorrect letters, is not the Herald complicit in keeping those falsehoods alive and allowing them to continue to circulate? If the Herald believes in publishing a letter containing falsehoods and incorrect statements presented as "facts," does not good journalism warrant fact-checking and presenting those results next to the letter?
William Donovan
Rutland
