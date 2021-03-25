In his commentary of March 24, James Hall continues to question the legitimacy of the recent presidential election and suggest there was widespread voter fraud.
Discerning individuals who were paying close attention noticed the high-profile flunkies who were making such claims on behalf of the former president were careful never to allege widespread fraud when they brought their “cases” to court. They knew that to present such baseless claims in a court of law, would place them in legal peril. And in her defense against a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, one of those flunkies, Sidney Powell, argued she should not be held liable for her claims of election fraud because “reasonable people” would never believe such outlandish nonsense.
So what does all this suggest about Mr. Hall and others who persist in voicing these dangerous lies?
David Balfour
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.