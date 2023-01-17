The new House majority is a threat to our democracy. Last year, the American people rejected extreme election deniers in key races. But we were unable to win every fight, and a tremendous threat to our democracy remains: the new Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, and the MAGA extremists he leads.

According to The Washington Post, over 70% of all House Republicans are themselves election deniers — and these extremists now have McCarthy in the palm of their hands.

