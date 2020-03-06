In the Herald of Feb. 19, Paul Stone criticizes me for somehow allowing the deterioration of area schools. To use his words, he was — and is — wrong.
First, I have not been superintendent of the area schools for 25 years! Second, when I was superintendent, many fine changes were made to area schools, including pitched roofs, window glass removal and others at the high school. I initiated special reserve funds at some schools to pay for roof repair and bus purchase, as needed.
In most cases, school board members did what was needed to keep the schools in good order.
Also, Mr. Stone should read my letter again since I clearly stated I am in favor of work that makes the schools healthy and safe. I'd be happy to vote for a bond which does this without the need for other expensive items, such as a new middle school.
Ray Pentkowski
Fair Haven
