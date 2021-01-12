If you want saving, then save yourself.
Some Republicans say it is best to leave Trump in office. Their constituents will have hurt feelings. Knock it off. Doing nothing is not an option. These Republicans can examine their own enabling behavior and realize this is more of the same.
We need to break the cycle now. No more feeding the egomaniac the flattering words of sycophants. No more smallish crowds of a few dangerous people and a bunch of hysterical mania-ridden fans out of their minds. No more rationalization of Republicans' behavior of making excuses for this man's behavior and their lack of spine.
The Democrats might have to save the Republican Party from itself, but not every Republican can be, or need be, saved.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.