My father's wife, Kathleen "Kitty," was allergic to cigarette smoke. On July 5, she passed away from esophageal cancer. It's amazing all of you smokers are on the planet slowly killing yourselves without having a care in the world. Please, think about what you're doing.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
