I am dismayed at the rancor among Rutland School Board members over the name and logo of the high school sports teams. We have death threats and people spitting at each other over this! You are setting a mighty poor example for the students you are supposed to serve.
I we cannot figure out how to compromise over small things, how can we ever deal with the large problems that divide us? Try changing the name and keeping the logo, or keep the name and find a different logo. Stop squabbling. You don’t always have to get 100% of what you want.
Arthur Krueger
Shrewsbury
