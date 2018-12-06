I was briefly but deeply relieved to hear the U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly to talk about Yemen. But what we all know we need is to stop the genocide immediately.
We pass from bombing Hodeidah to bombing food that has been unloaded there, while 140 little children leave their families every day.
Could we all just stop long enough to realize we have no legitimate purpose in such suicidal cruelty? I say "suicidal" because such moral vacuity, such wretched heartlessness, clearly depicts our own moral dissolution, while the rest of the world watches in astonishment. It hurts just to write these words.
Larry Sherk
Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.