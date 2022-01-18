This country continues to supply weapons and military support to Saudi Arabia in their assault and blockade of Yemen. Grassroots, congressional and worldwide efforts were made in 2021 to end nearly seven years of U.S. participation in that humanitarian disaster, which Congress never authorized.
What the world needs now is a new Yemen War Powers Resolution to stop and prohibit U.S. participation in the war.
With the worst cholera outbreak in recorded history and a child’s death by starvation every 75 seconds, Congress voted in 2018 and 2019 to end U.S. involvement in Yemen. Along with two other senators, Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders had introduced that resolution. The bipartisan outcome was vetoed by the former president.
Yemen's tragedy prompted highly engaged public actions throughout 2021. January’s Global Day of Action for Yemen was the largest anti-war collaboration since 2003, 400 organizations in 30 countries. Brattleboro’s car caravan participated in that outcry. In July, as part of a National Day of Action for Yemen, Sister Marie Kieslich, former president of Trinity College, hand-delivered a letter from 10 Vermont-based organizations to Bernie’s Burlington office. She urged him to reintroduce his 2018-19 War Powers Resolution to stop the war in Yemen.
Senators and representatives advanced Yemen's campaign. On the Senate floor, December 2021, Bernie decried President Biden’s planned massive arms sale to Saudi Arabia. Senator Leahy co-signed that Joint Resolution of Disapproval. Members of Congress of both parties across the country criticized the sale.
It’s not enough.
The most effective measure Congress could enact to end U.S. complicity is a new Yemen War Powers Resolution — now.
Representative Welch, Senator Leahy and Senator Sanders: Make this happen! By Jan. 31, publicly commit to introduce a new Yemen War Powers Resolution this winter. Save lives. Stop the war and blockade of Yemen! Visit ActionCorps.org for more information.
MaryDiane Baker lives in Brattleboro.
