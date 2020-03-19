Like many, I am concerned about the shocking stockpiling within our community and country regarding the new coronavirus pandemic.
I would like to appeal to Rutland businesses to remember those who are most vulnerable to our current health crisis. I strongly encourage them to take action to help ensure our senior citizen population can still buy the food and supplies they need.
I ask stores, such as the local supermarkets, pharmacies, Walmart and the like, to designate "Senior Citizen Only" shopping times within their stores. Ideally, this would occur during the first hour or two of each day when the store has their freshly stocked items. A senior-designated hour would also help to limit their exposure, as younger people might be asymptomatic but are capable of still passing along the virus.
We cannot drive sense into people to not panic and hoard essential items; however, maybe local store managers can use their position to create opportunities to help those most at risk.
Brittany Tatko
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.