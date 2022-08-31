Why do bad things happen to good people? We humans have been asking that question since long before the Book of Job was written centuries ago.
It happened again over the weekend when a microburst took down the beautiful barn on the Bromley farm in Clarendon. Members of the family were spared when they were inside, felt the barn shaking, and ran outside just before it collapsed and killed many of their dairy cows. Now dozens of folks show up every day to help Steve and Bridget clean up.
The sight of that farm is always the highlight of my bike ride down the Creek Road. It is neat and in perfect harmony with the beautiful hills that surround it. Cover crops are rotated with corn every year to keep the land fertile and productive. Machinery is old and well-maintained. The Bromleys are hard-working, rock-solid Vermonters, who make Vermont the great state it is.
My hope is the family will be encouraged to rebuild and continue to beautify the land surrounding that stately old barn, of which only a remnant remains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.