Why do bad things happen to good people? We humans have been asking that question since long before the Book of Job was written centuries ago.

It happened again over the weekend when a microburst took down the beautiful barn on the Bromley farm in Clarendon. Members of the family were spared when they were inside, felt the barn shaking, and ran outside just before it collapsed and killed many of their dairy cows. Now dozens of folks show up every day to help Steve and Bridget clean up.

