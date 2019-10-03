It seems as though, when talking about the wild weather compared to when I was born toward the end of 1959, that we need to concentrate on some prevention.
Windstorm damage can be reduced to the grid by not planting trees right next to power lines. Perhaps, too, we need to advise against building on the flood plain or if it is done, to properly raise the level of the foundation to reduce damage. In the event the storm destroys your building, there needs to be a place ahead of time that can be used.
We could very well be in an extended detrimental weather cycle that could last decades or even centuries but the important thing is we have a plan now. I will never be convinced that we can, or are able to, fix this weather anytime soon. Some things are beyond human intervention.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
