I would like to take this opportunity to celebrate Summer Stoutes. For the last several years, Summer has donated her time and great talents to organizing a Color Run for Rutland Intermediate School, Northwest Primary and Northeast Primary students and families. She gives her time to our community, above and beyond her daily teaching at RIS. She provides our students and families with the opportunity to come together to celebrate health in a fun and safe environment. Please join us in celebrating Summer for the outstanding individual and community member she is. Again, thank you, Summer, for all you do for our community, our children and our schools — you are a treasure.
Phyllis Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.