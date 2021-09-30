I was under the impression our elected folks and their staff members were (are) working in the best interests of the nation and the people within.
After the hearing yesterday (Tuesday) in the Senate Military Committee, it is a toss-up whom to believe and what to believe. The folks supposedly working together, Pentagon and staffers, president and staffers, have created huge doubts in the minds of many as to the real story in Afghanistan before, during and after the exodus of folks who were caught up in that firestorm.
Senators on both sides of the aisle have said this is a big debacle. There are descriptive terms I can think of that would be more to the point, but certainly, listing them would put the brakes on big-time in the editor's office in whether this sees print or not. I do not agree with such concepts but it is common practice in today's MSM (mainstream media) tactics, sometimes known as censoring.
That concept was put to bed at least for yesterday because the state of affairs in D.C. was wide open for everyone to see and hear, no brakes, no filtering, no censoring.
Thank you, senators, for holding these sessions. … We are closer than ever to seeing just where the rubber meets the road; it may not be what we want to hear and see, but there is no substitute for getting the story straight from the horse's mouth.
Please continue to bring it on.
James B. Hall
Center Rutland
