Having lunch at Roots Restaurant located in the old Strand Theater brought back many fond memories.
As a youngster during the early-1940s, the Strand Theater brought a live performance of Boris Karloff as Frankenstein, Lon Cheney as the Werewolf and Bella LaGozy as Dracula. After the show, Boris Karloff and Lon Cheney would sign autographs. Bella LaGozy would bite your wrist.
Peter J. Chilos
Rutland
