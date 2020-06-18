It has been reported that Mitzi Johnson, speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives, participated in the painting on State Street in Montpelier. The use of the street for the painting is being called a mural. Some people apparently objected, and ruined some of the painting. This reaction to the original defacing of State Street has initially be classified as vandalism and most recently, possibly a hate crime.
For me, the message on the street is incorrect, the act of putting it there is vandalism performed by people with unbounded arrogance in their self-anointed superiority who get upset if people disagree with their actions. Ms. Johnson is a disgrace, and should be jailed for defacing State Street in our capital city, fined and required to put the street back to original condition. When that is completed, she can tender her resignation.
Brant Duffy
Rutland
