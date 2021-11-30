While out picking up dinner for my family, I picked up something else. I don't see any proper street lights or markings for people who may be on foot.
In case it omitted common sense to the people who operate this town, it gets dark around here at 4:45. Lights on cars are already on before that point. What's worse, at that point, we have traffic. People racing to either go home from work or from school or maybe they're going into work or school. Whatever the case. Nobody is paying attention.
To you idiots that wear dark clothing: don't assume you have the right of way just because you might be in a crosswalk. If you're wearing dark clothing, you forfeited that right of way and very seriously put you and everyone in danger by doing so. Newsflash: Nobody can see you! Wear bright clothing so you can be lit up and be seen. Try to be smart. It's either that or, well, you know.
Nick Searles
Rutland
