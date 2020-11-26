Now the 2020 election is over, the American people should be proud that it went fairly smoothly even during a pandemic. There was record turnout all across the nation.
Even though the election was secure, it was at risk due to deceitful activity. Voter suppression, voter purges, limited polling places (especially in Democrat-leaning areas), sabotage of the U.S. Post Office, and rules being changed in the middle of voting, to name just a few of the attempts. Then there were the court lawsuits after Election Day, the majority of which were thrown out. If the current administration were more competent, it might have gotten away with throwing out ballots of thousands of voters. We are lucky to have honorable people like Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state for Georgia, and others who did the right thing. If there were fewer honorable people in those positions, elections would lose their meaning and we wouldn’t be a democracy anymore.
Congress needs to strengthen our election laws. It needs to make sure voting is made easier, not harder. There should be a polling place per every so many people. Voting by mail should always be an option and early voting should be the norm.
We have heard many Republicans recently say that if more people voted, Republicans would never win. That is why they have tried to repress the vote. They used to use terms like “voter fraud” as a pretense but now they are saying their game plan out loud. Instead of suppressing the vote, Republicans should figure out a more democratic approach to getting elected, like changing their policies to attract voters.
Amy Pregger
Fair Haven
